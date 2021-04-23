NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NTGR opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $46.38.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

In other news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $856,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $503,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,874. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.