NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

NETGEAR stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $79,434.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,972.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 11,718 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $503,874.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,039 shares of company stock worth $6,478,874. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

