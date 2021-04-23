NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $37.83, but opened at $36.91. NETGEAR shares last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 3,754 shares changing hands.

Specifically, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $79,434.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,972.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $856,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,039 shares of company stock worth $6,478,874 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTGR. BWS Financial upped their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

