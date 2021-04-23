New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 560,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,354,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 52,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,891,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NJR stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

NJR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.