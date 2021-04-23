New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,092.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586,820 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 4.4% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,114.4% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 966.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,618.8% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 876.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

NYSE EDU traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 152,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,456,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.35. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

