Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NWL opened at $26.68 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -102.59, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,429,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 471,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after purchasing an additional 263,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

