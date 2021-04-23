Newmont (TSE:NGT) PT Lowered to C$101.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

NGT stock traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$82.15. 105,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,980. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$68.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.06.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.67 billion.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

