NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 428 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 63.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.79.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $534.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $547.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $476.50 and its 200 day moving average is $409.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at $309,990,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

