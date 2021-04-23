NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,141 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

IWN stock opened at $159.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

