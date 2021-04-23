NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 114,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 141,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $82.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Barclays lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

