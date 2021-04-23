NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $26.61 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58.

