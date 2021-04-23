NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for NextEra Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

