NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. NextEra Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.88. The firm has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.83.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

