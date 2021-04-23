NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on May 14th

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.6375 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

NextEra Energy Partners has raised its dividend payment by 51.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. NextEra Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 136.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.3%.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $72.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

