NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $71.70, but opened at $73.40. NextEra Energy Partners shares last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 3,721 shares changing hands.

The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -162.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 116,527 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $5,003,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $330,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

