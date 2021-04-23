Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

Nidec stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. 106,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,710. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on NJDCY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nidec in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

