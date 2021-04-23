Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Nintendo stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 272,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,371. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

