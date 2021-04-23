nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce sales of $60.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.31 million to $60.70 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $43.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $268.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.94 million to $271.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $312.71 million, with estimates ranging from $307.50 million to $323.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of LASR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. 131,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,257. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $301,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $883,600. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

