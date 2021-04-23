Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NRDXF. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordex currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NRDXF traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.10. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450. Nordex has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80.

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

