Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 229,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,144,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.28% of Piper Sandler Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PIPR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

PIPR stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.73.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

