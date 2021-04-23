Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 591,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 73.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 105.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,661,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CENTA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.