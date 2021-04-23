Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 605,244 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $22,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in First Merchants by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,017,000 after buying an additional 535,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Merchants by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Merchants by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 331,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Merchants by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 242,795 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $8,629,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

FRME stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. Equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

