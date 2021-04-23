Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 297,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,686,000 after buying an additional 152,573 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,622,000 after buying an additional 53,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 35,544 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $68.64 on Friday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.40%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

