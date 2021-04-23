NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives €42.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.70 ($50.24).

A number of research firms have commented on NOEJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR:NOEJ traded up €1.12 ($1.32) during trading on Friday, hitting €44.80 ($52.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a 50-day moving average of €41.67 and a 200-day moving average of €38.10. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €18.33 ($21.56) and a 12 month high of €45.54 ($53.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.69.

NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

