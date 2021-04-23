North American Construction Group Ltd. Acquires 5,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$69,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,750.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.96 per share, with a total value of C$69,775.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.97 per share, with a total value of C$69,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 699,403 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$11,085,537.55.

On Thursday, January 21st, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,450.00.

NOA opened at C$13.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$407.92 million and a P/E ratio of 8.53. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$6.22 and a 1-year high of C$16.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.21.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

