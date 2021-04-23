North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $38,000 in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Separately, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Market ETF alerts:

Shares of PWC opened at $120.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.07. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $122.55.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.