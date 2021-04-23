Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Northeast Bank stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $271.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

