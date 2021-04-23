Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

NBN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,592. The company has a market capitalization of $271.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $30.92.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03).

Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

