Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.84% of United Security Bancshares worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.77. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

