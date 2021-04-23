Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in County Bancorp were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

County Bancorp stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $139.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

