Northern Trust Corp Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,521 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 431.2% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 155,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 126,509 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of LJPC stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.84.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

