Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Citizens were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIZN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Citizens by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $108.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. Citizens Holding has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.