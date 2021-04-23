Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,252,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 97,107 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Brookfield Business Partners Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

