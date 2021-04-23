Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Provident Financial worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Provident Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,457,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Provident Financial news, Director William E. Thomas sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $148,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig G. Blunden sold 26,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,907 shares of company stock worth $1,271,391. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PROV. Piper Sandler cut shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Hovde Group lowered Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

