Northland Securities Boosts NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $250.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush cut NovoCure from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.89.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $199.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.16. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $218.09.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.