Northstar Asset Management LLC Buys 8,070 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after buying an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after acquiring an additional 95,761 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $231.88.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

