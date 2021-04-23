Northstar Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.42. 83,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.81 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

