Northstar Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 38.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 124.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.24 and a 200-day moving average of $250.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $172.15 and a 12-month high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.