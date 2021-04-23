Northstar Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 90,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,791,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Moller Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 123,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,801,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,336,000.

VV stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,377. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $127.65 and a 52 week high of $195.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.77 and a 200 day moving average of $175.81.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

