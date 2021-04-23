Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 3,415 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for about 1.6% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,121,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in AMETEK by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after purchasing an additional 831,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after acquiring an additional 541,905 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $134.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

