Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $131.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.06. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

