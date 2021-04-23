Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,078 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

