Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 2,249 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $74.15 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.