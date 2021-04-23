Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 160.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $321.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $345.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $202.19 and a one year high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

