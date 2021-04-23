Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $68,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 92,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 118,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Shares of GILD opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

