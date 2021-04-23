Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $86,000 in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of J stock opened at $135.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average is $111.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $137.30.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.