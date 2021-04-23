Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $94,000 in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.