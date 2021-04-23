Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of SCHV opened at $66.77 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $67.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

