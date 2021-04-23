Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,760,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $42.81 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. Analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

