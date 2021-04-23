Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $187.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.53 and a fifty-two week high of $199.94.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

